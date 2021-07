WILLIAMSVILLE N.Y. (WIVB)– Firefighters are working to contain a massive fire in Williamsville Tuesday.

A huge blaze broke out at an office park housing Premium PPE on Earhart Drive near Wehrle Drive. Several crews are on the scene.

Amherst Fire Control is advising those within 1,000 feet of the building to evacuate.

This article will be updated as more information comes in.