Langworthy clinches GOP chair election

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Nick Langworthy has officially been re-elected as chairman for the state’s Republican party. Chairman Langworthy was first elected to lead the NYGOP in July 2019.

The reelection took place at a reorganization meeting in Albany on September 20. This reorganization is required by the state every two years for the purpose of conducting Party businesses, which includes the election of a state chairman.

“When I took the helm of the NYGOP two years ago, I made a promise that we were going to revitalize this Party and usher in a new fighting spirit,” said Chairman Nick Langworthy in a press release. “We set our sights squarely on taking out corrupt Andrew Cuomo and our ultimate mission of taking back the governor’s office. Two years later, we are celebrating one goal down and we are well on our way to our next when we will elect a Republican governor to save our state. We are gearing up for a national red wave and I’m so honored to lead our Party as we march toward victory.”

During the reorganization meeting, the Party also named John Burnett as NYGOP Executive Vice-Chair, a newly created position. Burnett previously served as a businessman and is a former New York City Comptroller candidate.