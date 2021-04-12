Landing a dream home in a hot real estate market

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There are five steps every homebuyer should take to land their dream home in this hot real estate market. Tony Holmes, the Vice President and Director of Mortgage Lending at the ESL Federal Credit Union discussed those steps and just how hot the market is.

“What we’re observing is low inventory, fewer listings from the home perspective for sale, hyper-competition,” said Holmes. “We have cash buyers. We’re seeing valuations increase. So we’re up about 10% in terms of the median sales price from 2020 and I anticipate that number will continue to rise over the next few months.”

Holmes said for all homebuyers — especially first-time homebuyers — there are five steps you should take to improve your chance for a successful outcome.