Judge upholds curfew for restaurants, clubs, and bars that sued New York

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — A group of 91 restaurants that were originally granted permission to stay open late have been told by a judge the curfew is still to remain in place. This was a follow-up to a temporary ruling last week.

Those businesses got a restraining order- allowing them to stay open past the governor’s curfew. Attorneys argued the curfew was hurting their businesses. The state says the curfew is an effective way to slow the spread of COVID-19.

On February 5, a state judge agreed and issued a temporary restraining order, lifting the curfew, but days later, Justice Patrick Nemoyer put that on hold.

“There is no science anywhere that indicates that will have any impact at all, that is our argument. Their argument is that they want to make a common-sense one which is not science. They want to make the argument that well, it makes sense that if people are drinking they are going to be less safe. There is no proof of that at all,” said Corey Hogan of Hogan-Willig Attorneys at Law.

Justice Nemoyer wrote, “Governor Cuomo has the authority and the responsibility to do whatever he believes to be best for slowing the spread of the coronavirus, and keeping New Yorkers safe.”

While the ruling is a setback for the 91 bars and restaurants that filed the lawsuit against the state, shortly after NeMoyer overruled the restraining order last week, the governor extended the curfew from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m.