Judge to determine this week which contested ballots should count in 22nd Congressional District

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — State Supreme Court Judge Scott DelConte says to expect his decision this week on which ballots should count out of the nearly 1,100 ballots objected by the campaigns in the 22nd Congressional District.

Those ballots were ordered to be reviewed, on top of the 1,000 ballots from voters whose registration forms were not processed in time by the Oneida County Board of Elections.

The board has until 6 p.m. on Wednesday to report their results.

It’s been more than 80 days with no representation for the cities of Utica, Cortland, Binghamton, and half of Oswego County.