Judge rules NY violated voters’ rights

NEW YORK (NEWS10) — A federal judge came out with a decision that could impact millions of New York voters.

Late Friday, the judge ruled that New York State is violating the Equal Protections Clause of the Constitution by refusing to include inactive voters on poll ledgers on Election Day.

The opinion, following a four-day bench trial in October, requires state election officials to provide the names inactive voters to poll workers throughout the state.

The judge cited tens of thousands of voters were improperly moved to “inactive” status based on returned election mail, which caused mass disenfranchisement and confusion.