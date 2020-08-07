Judge nixes Trump bid to delay suit from woman alleging rape

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York judge has knocked down Pres. Donald Trump’s bid to delay a lawsuit from a woman who accused him of rape.
In a decision released Thursday, Manhattan judge Verna Saunders said that the presidency doesn’t shield Trump in the case.
The decision allows Carroll to keep pursuing her suit. She says he slurred her in denying her claim that he raped her in the ’90s, and she is seeking Trump’s DNA as potential evidence.
A message was sent to Trump’s lawyers about the ruling.
