ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A federal judge is setting a compressed schedule for legal arguments challenging President Donald Trump’s order seeking to exclude people in the U.S. illegally from being counted during the process of redrawing congressional districts.
The plaintiffs, led by New York state, are seeking a quick ruling from the judge.
U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman on Wednesday ordered arguments from plaintiff and government attorneys in two combined lawsuits challenging Trump’s order to be filed by the end of August.
The combined lawsuits were brought by several states, cities, civil rights groups, and immigrant rights groups after Trump issued the memorandum on the apportionment process late last month.
County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
Watch Updates from Officials
COVID-19 Resources
Reopening New York
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
LATEST STORIES
- Judge issues tight schedule in district redrawing case
- N.Y. elementary school teachers talk about mental health struggles
- How are Tropical Cyclones Named?
- Bank of America experiencing major online glitch, $0 displaying in accounts
- ‘Ceasefire Guns Down’ rally in Albany Wednesday evening