Judge grants delay in start of Chris Collins’s prison sentence

NEW YORK (NEWS10) — Former Congressman Chris Collins won’t be reporting to prison this month.

A federal judge granted his request to delay the start of his sentence for securities fraud by two months. The delay comes after Collins cited concerns that he is at high-risk for contracting the coronavirus.

Collins had been scheduled to report to prison on April 21. He is now set to start his sentence on June 23.

The 69-year-old republican from the Buffalo-Rochester area pleaded guilty in October 2019 to securities fraud and lying to investigators.

Collins was sentenced to 26 months in federal prison.

LATEST STORIES: