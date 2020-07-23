Judge blocks release of New York police discipline records

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge has halted the public release of police officer disciplinary records in New York, temporarily turning back a state transparency law enacted in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

Judge Katherine Polk Failla granted a temporary restraining order late Wednesday barring police departments and other entities in the state from disclosing discipline records until at least August 18, when she’ll hear arguments in a union lawsuit challenging their release.

A lawyer for New York City’s police watchdog agency, the Civilian Complaint Review Board, said it is confident the city will prevail.

