Jews For Trump car parade stirs protests, fights in New York

NEW YORK (AP) — Skirmishes broke out between supporters and opponents of President Donald Trump as a Jews For Trump convoy of cars draped with American flags and Trump 2020 banners rolled through Manhattan and Brooklyn.
The caravan traveled from Coney Island to Trump Tower in Manhattan before heading to a rally in a Brooklyn park on Sunday. Videos shared on Twitter showed several protesters pelting the vehicles with eggs or stones, snatching flags and shouting insults.
Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani greeted supporters from the passenger seat of a car driving near Trump Tower during the parade.
Police said seven people were arrested in connection with physical confrontations in Times Square.
