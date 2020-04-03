Latest News

Javits Center to only treat coronavirus patients

New York News
NEW YORK (NEWS10) — One of the main focuses downstate has been freeing up hospital beds to handle both COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 patients, which is why the federal government transformed the Jacob Javits Center into a 2,500 bed hospital.

It was only supposed to handle non-COVID-19 patients, but Pres. Donald Trump is allowing the state to make it a coronavirus hospital because most of the hospitalized patients in the city have COVID-19.

FEMA, which is running the Javits Center facility, was against making it a coronavirus only hospital.

