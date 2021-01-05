Jan. 5 Mega Millions Jackpot is now $447M

NEW YORK STATE (NEWS10) – The jackpot for tonight’s Mega Millions drawing is now $447 million. The $15 million jump is due to brisk sales across all 47 participating lottery jurisdictions.

Tickets for tonight’s drawing can be purchased until 10:45 p.m. for the drawing to be televised at 11 p.m.

To play Mega Millions, players must select five numbers from 1 to 70 and one number from 1 to 25 for the Mega Ball. To win the Mega Millions jackpot, a player must match the six numbers on their ticket to the six-number combination drawn at random. 

A Mega Millions prize of any amount may be claimed up to one year from the date of the drawing.

