ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Illegal ivory, seized as part of a statewide crackdown, is now on display at the New York State Museum. The ivory was taken as part of a three-year operation launched by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation to crackdown on the buyers and sellers in the illicit market.

According to the DEC, New York is the largest port of entry for illegal wildlife goods. Officials said displaying the ivory will help raise awareness of the ongoing harm of the ivory trade.

“We hope that this exhibit will inspire people to act and join us all to fight to protect endangered species and stop the illegal sale and trade of ivory in our state,” NYS Education Commissioner Betty Rosa said.

The ivory on display is only a small amount of what was seized. The majority of it was destroyed in 2017 to remove it permanently from circulation.