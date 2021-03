Ithaca police reform board includes convicted murderer of NYC officer

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR) — As police departments and communities get ready to submit their police reform plans this week, some concerns are being raised in Ithaca about the selection of one member of its police advisory group.

Richard Rivera was 16 years old when he shot and killed, execution-style, an off-duty NYPD officer in 1981. The officer, Robert Walsh, was a father of four.

After spending 39 years in prison, the now 57-year-old Rivera is helping to shape Ithaca’s Police Reform plan as a community board member.

Rivera said he believes his past can help make systematic change when it comes to police reform.

“I sit in a cell, agonizing over this deed of mine. I killed somebody, and I’m saying to myself, ‘How can I move forward?’ I cannot change the past. I have to arrive at a decision, and I have to say to myself, ‘What am I going to do with my future. How am I going to move forward from here?'” said Rivera.

Walsh’s family told New York Post, “We’re completely shocked that the man who murdered my father is being trusted to create police reforms.”

How does the police union feel about Rivera on the advisory board? Ahead of Wednesday night’s Common Council vote on the report, the Ithaca Police Benevolent Association released a public statement: “We value the lived experiences of the many who share in that sentiment and the Ithaca Police Benevolent Association could not agree more, change is needed now.”

Rivera was appointed to the position based on his community involvement and job as an outreach coordinator helping the homeless through Opportunities, Alternatives, and Resources of Tompkins County.

It’s the reality of me and it’s jarring when you first read that “Okay, a guy who was convicted of murdering a NYC police officer is now involved in our efforts to reimagine police and public safety.” I act every day and I behave in a way, every day, that I hope honors and respects the memory of my victim. And that memory for me is that of the highest human standards of servitude, compassion, and of caring. Richard Rivera

Community Board Member, Ithaca Police Reform Plan

The city’s police reform report will be voted on by the Ithaca Common Council on Wednesday night at 6 p.m. Under Governor Andrew Cuomo’s Executive Order 203, the deadline for all New York Police Departments to submit their police reform plans is Thursday, April 1.