Investigation uncovers 750k bags of heroin in the Bronx

BRONX, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A task force broke up a heroin mill in the Bronx, law officials said.

The New York Police Department Chief of Detectives posted about the investigation on Twitter.

According to Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison, members of New York’s Drug Enforcement Task Force conducted a month-long investigation. While executing a search warrant, they found approximately 750,000 bags of heroin, ultimately taking down a heroin mill.

Six suspects were arrested, the chief said. They range in age from 21 to 25.