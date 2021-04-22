Instagram-famous cat dies after Brooklyn brawl

(NEXSTAR) — A 3-year-old cat with more than 33,000 Instagram followers died after a brawl at a park in the Greenpoint neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York, according to multiple reports.

Chanan Aksornnan was walking with her cat, Ponzu, and three other pets on Easter Sunday when a boy reportedly tripped over Ponzu’s leash and injured him. The incident led to a brawl in the park after a verbal argument broke out, police told the New York Post.

“Our family got physically assaulted that day and there is a pending police investigation to find and charge the perpetrators who showed no empathy for animals nor humans,” Aksornnan said in an Instagram post, announcing the death of Ponzu.