Indoor entertainment allowed to open at 25% capacity

New York News
Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Indoor entertainment centers and places of amusement can reopen at 25% capacity beginning Friday. All facilities have to submit their reopening plans to the local health department before reopening, with health and safety protocols outlines.

Some of the required protocols include:

  • Face coverings
  • Social distancing
  • Customers will be required to have a health screening with a temperature check prior to entry
  • High-touch areas, attractions, and rides must be frequently cleaned during the day

The same rules apply for outdoor amusement parks, which can open at 33% capacity on April 9.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
HOW TO MAKE NEWS10 YOUR HOMEPAGE_1280X720
Remarkable Women

Click Below to set up your cable box

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire