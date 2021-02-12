In the weeds: Breaking down legalizing marijuana in New York

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — This week we have produced a three-part series regarding New York state’s effort to legalize adult-use recreational marijuana.

NEWS10’s sister station in Rochester What legal marijuana looks like in Massachusetts, and what it could mean for New York, and if it could be replicated in New York. They broke down the proposals for the legislation, specifically in regards to home cultivation and criminality. They also looked at similar proposals from years past to see what held up the legislation before, and whether it could happen again.

In the special above, WROC’s Adam Chodak sits down with Jason Klimek, Chair of the Cannabis Practice Group of Boylan Code LLP, to answer the unanswered left questions after our three-part series.