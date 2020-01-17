In first two days of new law, nearly 4K adoptees requested birth certificates

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In the first 48 hours of the new law giving adoptees access to their original birth certificates, the state received 3,600 online requests. This does not include requests from inside New York City.

Since Jan. 15, adoptees in New York over the age of 18 can request their original birth certificates. The new law also grants direct line of descendants the ability to request birth certificates for deceased adoptees, according to a press release from Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office.

“Adoptees have every right to the same birth records as everyone else, and the new law we enacted is making that a reality for the first time,” Governor Cuomo said in the press release. “The significant interest we’ve seen in just the first 48 hours of the new law being in effect underscores how valuable this policy change is for New Yorkers, and I’m proud we were able to help correct this inequity.”

Although applications can be submitted in person and through the mail, the fastest way for adoptees to get a copy of their birth certificates is to order them online, the press release said.

“Our dedicated staff at the Department of Health has put in a lot of time to prepare for this day. We will continue to work to diligently to process these applications as quickly as possible, so that adoptees can have this important piece of their past,” New York State Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker said.

For more information about requesting birth, death, marriage or divorce records, visit the Department of Health’s website.

To learn more about fees associated with requesting a birth certificate, click here.