ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Plans to conduct a study of ways to change the I-787 corridor are taking a step forward after the Capital District Transportation Committee approved plans. CDTC approved over $300 million in federal funds for new transportation projects.

The study will look at ways to modify the highway with the goal of making the Hudson Riverfront more accessible. It will also look at how potential changes would impact traffic and the economy. Information on the public review process will be made available at a later date.

The idea for the study was first introduced in 2019. This year’s state budget approved $5 million in funding toward the study.