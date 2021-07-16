Hundreds biking 400 miles along Erie Canalway across New York

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Hundreds hopped on their bikes and started riding together Sunday. 350 people are on an eight-day, 400-mile long trek along the Erie Canalway Trail through the state. Together, they’re raising money for the statewide nonprofit Parks and Trails New York.

As of Friday, they were more than 85% complete, and they’re set to arrive in Schenectady and spend time in Niskayuna throughout Saturday. They’ll finish up in Albany on Sunday.

The bike riders from 34 states are headed from Buffalo to the Capital Region as part of the 23rd annual Cycle the Erie Canal tour. Organizers say it’s a picturesque route and they do what they can to make sure everyone can continue on.

Parks & Trails New York Board Member Rob Basch said, “It’s all supportive, so you just have to get on your bike and go, and we have numerous vehicles with us if someone has a problem with the bike, a flat tire, whatever, all the support is there that you need, and it really is the perfect way to see New York.”

The group started in Buffalo, continuing through Amherst and including a stop in Lockport for a boat tour. Cyclists are expected to cover 40-to-60 miles each day of the ride.