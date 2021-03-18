Human skull found in vacant New York home

MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR) — Contractors working on a vacant home on Highbridge Road found what appeared to be human remains on Wednesday.

The Manlius Police Department responded to 7242 Highbridge Road for a suspicious incident. The Onondaga County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the remains were a human skull and collected the item.

No other human remains were located.

If anyone has information they feel may help the investigation they can contact the Manlius Police Department’s TIPS line at (315) 682-8673 or email.

