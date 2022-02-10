ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Parks & Trails New York (PTNY) has been awarded funding to launch Empire State Trail Adventure: Cycle the Hudson Valley in 2023. The seven-day bike ride will be between Albany and New York City.

The tour will be highlighting the small businesses, culture, and history of the Hudson Valley. PTNY said the ride will promote the Empire State Trail nationally and internationally while supporting local communities.

This is the sister ride to PTNY’s Cycle the Erie Canal tour, which is now in its 24th year. Cycle the Hudson Valley will celebrate the Hudson Valley’s traditions, food, and natural beauty, as well as its cycling.

The organization was awarded funding through a grant from Empire State Development’s Market New York program. PTNY said this bike tour will be an annual, fully supported event.