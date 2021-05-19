Hudson riverbed survey launches

RAVENA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Marine scientists launched a survey of the Hudson riverbed on Wednesday. They are studying the area ahead of a renewable energy project.

The survey will map the riverbed from Ravena to the Harlem River in New York City.

Their goal is to reduce the impact of the Catskill Renewable Connector when it is installed. The connector is an in-state, 1,200 MW renewable energy transmission line that will supply approximately 15 percent of New York City’s electricity needs and help increase New York solar generation by nearly 50 percent and New York State wind energy by 15 percent.