Hudson Police investigating shots fired incident

HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Hudson Police are investigating after several vehicles and a residence were struck by gunfire on Saturday Afternoon. Police recovered more than a dozen shell casings from the scene, close to the 200 block of Robinson Street.

Officers say they believe the attack was targeted, not random, and at least one vehicle left the scene after being struck by bullets.

Hudson Police Chief L. Edward Moore says his department will: “work aggressively, continually, and bring all resources to bear in order to identify those responsible for this dangerous and reckless behavior.”

“Officers have secured the neighborhood and numerous interviews are underway. Robinson Street has been reopened to vehicle traffic and patrols are in the area throughout this evening. Our Detectives have secured evidence to include more than a dozen shell casings. We have developed leads, and we have the full support from the Sheriff’s office, New York State Police and Columbia County District Attorney’s Office. We will work aggressively, continually, and bring all resources to bear in order to identify those responsible for this dangerous and reckless behavior.” Chief L. Edward Moore

No injuries have been reported following the incident, which took place around 12:30 p.m. on April 17.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Detectives at (518)828-3388.