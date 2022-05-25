ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) announced $615.6 million in grants will go to New York for Community Planning and Development (CPD) activities. Activities range from the development of affordable housing to expanding economic opportunities for people with low and moderate incomes.

These grants are part of $6.3 billion to U.S. states, local entities of government, and U.S. territories through HUD’s Fiscal Year 2022 CPD Formula Grant Program. According to Alicka Ampry-Samuel, HUD Regional Administrator for New York and New Jersey, HUD’s CPD programs support local governments who depend on this federal funding to address economic development needs, lack of affordable housing, and homelessness.

Breakdown of New York’s grants and descriptions of eligible activities: