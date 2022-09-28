NEW YORK (NEWS10) — Voting season is upon us, and a lot of New Yorkers are wondering how to register to vote, and by when. To have your voice heard, this is all the information you need to know to show up at the polls this season. For more voting information, you can visit the New York State Board of Elections website, or the elections portal.

November 8 – General Election Deadlines

Mail Registration-

To be eligible to vote in the general election, applications for mail registration must be sent no later than October 14 and received by a board of elections no later than October 19.

In person registration-

Interested voters can register at your local board of elections, or any state agency participating in the National Voter Registration Act. To be eligible to vote in the general election, your application must be received no later than October 14. Anyone who is honorably discharged from the U.S. Military or has become a naturalized U.S. citizen after October 14, may register in person at the Board of Elections up until October 29.

Change of address-

Notices of change of address from registered voters received by October 19, 2022, by a county board of elections must be processed and entered into the records in time for the General Election.

Important Dates