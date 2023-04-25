CHITTENANGO, N.Y. (WSYR) — Currently, the Thruway Authority is in the process of rebuilding or upgrading all 27 travel plazas. When complete, 10 of the travel plazas will have a Chick-fil-A.

A spokesperson from Applegreen, the company that operates the service areas, said that its goal was to offer variety across the Thruway system. “We wanted travelers to have a choice between two burger brands, two chicken brands, two coffee brands, and so forth,” they said in a statement. “Chick-fil-A is only at 10 of the 27 new plazas, nine of which have at least one other major food brand and one coffee offering available.”

Applegreen said Chick-fil-A’s popularity is another reason it was chosen. It’s often ranked as a fan favorite. Other restaurants coming to the new travel plazas including Burger King, Shake Shack, Popeyes, Panda Express and Panera. Coffee chains include Starbucks and Dunkin’ Donuts.