ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Supporters of New York’s horse racing industry gathered at the New York State Capitol on Thursday to call on legislators to approve a plan to rebuild Belmont Park.

Renovations would be funded through bonds rather than taxes. New York Racing Association said it would be responsible for paying off the bonds. NYRA still needs approval from state lawmakers to move forward with the plan.

Even though the Belmont Race Track is on Long Island, supporters said renovating would benefit the racing industry across the state, including at Saratoga Race Course.

“The facility at Belmont and what we do at Saratoga, we are also stronger together,” Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce Pres. Todd Shimkus said. “This is a statewide ecosystem. If we’re going to attract the best horses, the best owners, the best trainers, and the best jockeys to Saratoga, we go to also do the same with Belmont.”

Belmont has not been renovated since 1968. Industry leaders said renovations would help them attract more high profile races, including the Breeders Cup.