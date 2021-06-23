Hope bags for homeless in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR) — One hundred “Hope Bags” were filled with essentials, words of affirmation, make-up, and even hacky sacks for the homeless population in Utica. The bags were given out Tuesday by the Center for Family Life and Recovery (CFLR), the Utica Police Department and Erin’s Light.

“We plan on going throughout the whole City of Utica today. The Utica Police Department and our recovery peers behind me they know a lot of spots where the homeless are hanging out right now. We are going to be going and hitting every one of those spots and trying to promote some wellness and to make sure people realize there is hope. One of the biggest reasons we are doing it is because the recovery peers then make a connection with these individuals. we hold a lot of different events, like some social events and stuff. Hopefully each step that we connect with them, we get them a little closer to maybe even seeking treatment or seeking some type of help,” said Michele Kohl, Chief Operations Officer and Interim Recovery Director at CFLR.

CFLR supports individuals and/or families struggling with addiction, mental health and behavioral issues by inspiring hope, providing help, promoting wellness and transforming lives.