ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Homeowners in New York should check their mail, because the state is mailing out Homeowner Tax Rebate checks. The homeowner tax rebate credit is a one-year program that is providing direct property tax relief to about 2.5 million eligible homeowners this year.

The program is not permanent and was created to provide relief to homeowners specifically in 2022. Anyone who qualifies will automatically receive a check for the amount of their credit without having to do anything. To be eligible to receive a check, residents must have qualified for a 2022 STAR credit or exemption, have an income at or below $250,000 for the 2020 income tax year, and a school tax liability for the 2022-2023 school year that costs more than your 2022 STAR benefit.

The amount of each rebate depends on the home’s location, the homeowners’ income, and whether they receive Enhanced STAR or Basic STAR. Find the amount you’ll receive for the homeowner tax rebate credit. in the Albany City School District, for example, the amount ranges from $110 to $1,144. The state cannot legally issue checks for Homeowner Tax Rebate Credits below $100.

According to the state Department of Taxation and Finance, they mailed most of the checks throughout June. However, a small percentage of homeowners will receive their checks after June pending school tax data unavailable until school tax bills are issued. Those who still haven’t received their check by early July should expect to receive it before their school tax bill is due.