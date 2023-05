ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Kathy Hochul signed an executive order days before Title 42 expires. The executive order expands funding for state and local government to help migrants who come to the state.

The state disaster emergency to help migrants is in effect from now until June 8. Some of the ways the state will help migrants includes food, equipment and supplies.

This comes as Title 42 is set to expire on Thursday.