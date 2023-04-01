ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In response to the numerous swatting calls around NYS, governor Hochul met with state public safety and education leaders to reinforce plans for student safety. As a result, Hochul announced heightened monitoring to keep students and staff safe.

Governor Hochul comments, “Every child in New York deserves to feel safe at school and every parent should trust that their child will return home at the end of every day,” “State and local law enforcement are conducting increased monitoring to make sure that all of our students are safe, and our first responders are always prepared in the event of an emergency. While these false threats of violence occur across the country, New York is taking proactive steps so that they do not become a reality.”

Governor Hochul collaborated with the New York State Police and the State Education Department to issue a letter to school leaders across NYS directing them to review preparedness and safety measures in the wake of Monday’s school shooting in Nashville and increased “swatting” calls.