ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Governor Hochul launched a new pharmacy benefit program on April 1 called NYRx. The program is said to improve prescription drug access and coverage for the eight million New Yorkers enrolled in Medicaid statewide.

Under the NYRx model, New York State’s Medicaid program will pay pharmacy costs directly, eliminating the need for managed care organizations to administer this benefit through pharmacy benefit managers. NYRx will improve coverage for Medicaid recipients by opening access to a statewide network of more than 5,000 pharmacies. Pharmacists and physicians will also be able to prescribe medication based on a uniform list that is less restrictive and governed by an independent public board of experts.

Governor Hochul states, “The transition to NYRx today is in the best interest of those New Yorkers relying on Medicaid for affordable prescription medication,” “In addition to expanding coverage and access through this program, we are also committing hundreds of millions of additional Medicaid dollars to reinvest in critical providers, including Ryan White programs and Federally Qualified Health Centers, to ensure this change is seamless and has positive impacts across our state.” Medicaid recipients or others with questions or in need of assistance with NYRx may visit the program’s website, or email NYRx@health.ny.gov.