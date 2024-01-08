ALBANY, N.Y (NEWS10) — Governor Kathy Hochul gave New Yorkers an update on the winter storm that brought over a foot of snow to some locations north of New York City over the weekend. Her update touched on an upcoming storm that is expected to see high winds, possible snow, and rain.

A high wind watch will be in effect starting on Tuesday and going into Wednesday. Rain is expected and flooding is anticipated in certain areas of the state. Hochul says three to six inches of rain is expected on top of the snow and already melting snow.

The winter conditions could affect travel. Those on the road are reminded to only travel if necessary. For more local coverage of the expected winter storm, stick with NEWS10 on air and online.