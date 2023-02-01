ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In her 2024 Executive Budget Proposal on Wednesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul’s budget includes $92.5M for new capital funding for the Olympic Regional Development Authority (ORDA) Capital Improvements, with many of these improvements located upstate and around the Capitol Region. Another $80M will go toward a strategic upgrade and modernization plan to support continued improvements to Olympic and other ORDA-owned facilities.

In addition, $10M will go toward maintenance and energy efficiency upgrades, $2.5M of which will be from the Office of Parks, Recreation, and Historic Preservation budget from the New York Works Initiative. Other investments in these assets in the North Country, Mid-Hudson, and Capital Region will look to improve New York State winter recreation and travel, attracting more fans to sporting events and international championships attempting to support year-round business and economic sustainability in these areas.