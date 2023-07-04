ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — 2023 was the 46th year that New York State teamed up with Price Chopper for the Fourth of July celebration. The fireworks at Empire State Plaza date back to 1976 to coincide with the nation’s bicentennial.

Then-Governor Hugh Carey vowed to make the plaza a “place for the people.” The opening weekend drew 50,000 people for special events with Don McLean singing “American Pie’ as the headliner. The following days were filled with fireworks and special exhibits at the museum.

Price Chopper and the Golub family have been part of the tradition since its inception.

“We love the opportunity as a community,” Mona Golub told NEWS10. “We get to gather and enjoy, specifically the day and the fireworks, and to honor our military and the troops as a community.”

The original event in 1976 was a four-day long celebration of the nation’s independence. Tuesday’s event was postponed due to a thunderstorm. The only other time the celebration was canceled was in 2020 because of the pandemic.