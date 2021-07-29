History of National Chicken Wing Day and the ‘drums vs. flats’ debate

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WWTI/WIVB) — One thing is for sure, New Yorkers, and Americans alike, love their chicken wings, and the national day celebrating all wing things has a local history. Meanwhile, fans remain strictly divided between two camps: Drums and flats.

As we celebrate National Chicken Wing Day, viewers made the decision about the dominant form of the wing. Obviously, the right answer is “the kind that come from Buffalo,” but the shape is specifically at issue. And by a measly 2%, flats came out on top!

National Chicken Wing Day, or July 29, was first proclaimed in 1977 by Buffalo Mayor Stan Makowski. Buffalo, New York’s second-largest city, is the official birthplace of the chicken wing and is honored across the country, not just on this national day.

According to the officials at the National Chicken Wing Day website, Teressa Bellissimo first created the chicken wing at the Anchor Bar, which she owned with her husband Frank. At the time, chicken wings were only reserved for soup stock.

One night, her son and some of his college friends asked Teresa one night for a late-night snack, and as she wanted a fast and easy dish, she deep-fried some chicken wings. She then tossed them in butter and hot sauce and naturally, they were an “instant hit.”

However, the Bellissimos were not the only Buffalo restaurant to realize this dish’s potential. Nearby, John Young opened Wing’n Things on Jefferson Avenue in 1963. Young’s wings, however, were breaded and dressed in a tomato-based sauce.

A few years later, the City of Buffalo declared July 29 Chicken Wing Day, which is now known nationally. In 2002, Food Ambassador and “Wing King” Drew Cerza founded the National Buffalo wing festival. Cerza is now known as the wing emissary for this food icon and was named “Buffalo Citizen of the Year in 2003.

Many other foods are now labeled with “Buffalo” sauce. This includes chicken fingers, shrimp, and pizza. There are also many flavors of prepared wings available besides the original hot Buffalo. Buffalo sauce is also used in many popular dips, snacks, and more. Plus, wing lovers also now enjoy barbeque, lemon pepper, pepper Parmesan, garlic, sweet-and-sour and honey mustard, as well as many unique flavors.

So if you’re getting bored of your normal routine, here are 10 different ways to eat your wings on the day celebrating the New York food icon.

1. Buffalo

2. Spicy Cajun

3. Sesame

4. Honey Garlic

5. Teriyaki

6. Salt and Vinegar

7. Garlic Parmesan

8. BBQ

9. Chipotle lime