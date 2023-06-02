ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has declared a high fire danger risk across all of New York. The state is enduring a dry spell which can produce an environment in which the chance of fires starting and spreading is greatly increased.

The National Weather Service has issued warnings about the period of dry weather as well, explaining that the combination of low humidity and lack of rain often leaves grass and brush areas dry, and can result in the rapid spread of intense fires. NWS has encouraged anyone spending time outside to be aware of the dangers posed by extended exposure to the heat, and to be mindful of staying hydrated and remaining vigilant about not leaving any person or pet alone in a closed vehicle.

DEC has also reminded people to never leave campfires or any open flames unattended. The high fire danger risk is in place through June 2, but can be extended if the weather conditions continue.

(NYSDEC)

News10 has reached out to DEC to inquire if they currently have any plans of re-establishing a burn ban during the dry weather.