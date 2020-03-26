Help available for NYS manufacturers

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Local manufacturers are facing challenges, and New York State is reminding companies that there is help.

The New York Manufacturing Extension Partnership is a state and federally funded program.

The Center for Economic Growth serves manufacturing businesses in the Capital Region. They help companies solve challenges and are ready to step up and find solutions facing manufacturing businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This can include helping companies shift production to the personal protection equipment needed by doctors, nurses and first responders.

The senior vice president for Economic Growth said Thursday:

“We’re always here as a guide for manufacturers—but it’s especially true now as we confront unprecedented challenges during this public health crisis.”

