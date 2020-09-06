Heavy police presence as ‘wanted individual’ taken into custody

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany police were out in force on the 200 block of Manning Boulevard as part of a major, multi-agency operation. Shortly before 6.pm, a man was removed from the house in handcuffs.

The man was later named as Greene County parolee, Lance Treadwell. Treadwell was wanted on charges of Robbery in the First Degree, Criminal Use of a Firearm in the First Degree and Petit Larceny. He also had an active parole warrant.

This is an ongoing incident and this story will be updated as more information becomes available.

