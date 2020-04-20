Healthcare Hero Project: A ‘sign’ of appreciation

SKANEATLES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — What started as a simple idea to thank our healthcare heroes working on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic has turned into a movement.
Justin Reeves is one of the brains behind the Healthcare Hero Project, an initiative where signs of gratitude are placed in the front yards of healthcare professionals.
“I think my dad said to me once, that you have 10 opportunities to do something really great in this world, and I think all of us have come to realize that this is probably one of them,” said Justin Reeves, Co-Founder of the Healthcare Hero Project.
Reeves knows firsthand the dedication it takes to be in the medical field. His wife and own hero, Rebecca, is an anesthesiologist at Crouse. Her work was a driving force behind this idea.
The project has turned into a ripple effect to support all of those serving on the front lines.
Family and friends of healthcare heroes can nominate their loved ones through Facebook. 800 signs have already been ordered.
“It’s grown to a point where we’re getting requests from South Carolina, Oregon, Michigan – people that are like ‘we’d love to start this on our own, what can we do’ and I’m like ‘we’ll send you everything we got, we’ll send you the letter.’ We’re not asking for anything or make or do anything with it. It’s purely the humble intent of saying thank you,” said Reeves.
It’s become a large task to keep up with, but it’s the moments of appreciation that make it worth it.
“An ER nurse that said she was ready to call it, you know, ready to call it quits, she was like, didn’t know if she could keep going, came home from a shift and there was a sign in her driveway,” said Reeves.
If you’d like to nominate a hero in your life, you can send a message to the Healthcare Hero Project’s Facebook here.
