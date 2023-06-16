ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The health insurance company known as Empire BlueCross in upstate New York, and Empire BlueCross BlueShield in downstate, is changing its name. The company will soon be called Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, respectively.

Empire said it offers one in three Americans access to healthcare. The company joined Anthem in 2006, which operates in 13 states in addition to New York.

“The Anthem name has become synonymous with a commitment to whole health and better represents our commitment to materially and measurably improve the health of all we serve,” said Victor DeStefano, interim president of Empire BlueCross BlueShield. “At the heart of what we do is provide access to healthcare through our best-in-class networks. Our work continues by removing barriers to care and simplifying the healthcare experience for each person we serve, which is consistent with the Anthem brand.”

The name change will take place across Empire’s commercial, Medicaid, and Medicare services, which serve more than 4.8 million members and over 38,000 businesses and unions. During the transition to Anthem, members, customers, and care providers will not experience any changes to benefits, pricing, network, coverage, or service, said the company.

Pending final approval by the New York Department of Health, the name change will go into effect on January 1, 2024. The company will also be refreshing its logos to reflect the Anthem change.