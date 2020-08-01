HBO releases trailer for NXIVM sex cult docuseries called ‘The Vow’

LOS ANGELES (NEWS10) — HBO is releasing a new docuseries focusing on the NXIVM sex cult. It’s called “The Vow” and charts the rise and fall of the group.

HBO said the series will take a “deep, nuanced look at the experiences of the members.”

NXIVM’s leaders have been charged with sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy. While cult leader Keith Raniere was quickly convicted in his 2019 trial, his sentencing has been rescheduled several times.

While Raniere awaits his indefinitely postponed sentencing, Clare Bronfman, an heiress to the Seagrams liquor fortune and the financial muscle behind NXIVM, is now tentatively scheduled to be sentenced for her crimes on September 30.

The docuseries is set to air August 23.

