Harlem Hellfighters awarded the Congressional Gold Medal

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) — The all-Black World War I regiment known as the Harlem Hellfighters have received the recognition they deserve a century later.

Pres. Joe Biden signed a law Wednesday that granted the 369th Infantry regiment the Congressional Gold Medal Award. The regiment included local, Albany hero Henry Johnson.

The Hellfighters spent more time in combat during the war than any other American unit, but faced racial discrimination from their own countrymen when they returned home.

Johnson was posthumously awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor in 2015.