ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Hannaford is the latest grocery store chain to announce they will charge five cents for paper bags when the state’s plastic bag ban takes effect in March.

Price Chopper has also opted into the fee.

Currently, counties can opt into the five cent bag fee, but chains like Hannaford and Price Chopper said they find it easier to streamline rules across all stores in the state.

The state’s ban on single use plastic bags starts March 1.