Hannaford earns top marks for LGBTQ workplace equality for 10th consecutive year

SCARBOROUGH, Maine (NEWS10) — Hannaford Supermarkets received a perfect score by the Human Rights Campaign’s (HRC) Corporate Equality Index (CEI) for its inclusive, equitable, and non-discriminatory work environment for the LGBTQ community. Hannaford is the only grocery retailer in its five-state market area to receive a perfect score.

“One of the core values at Hannaford is ‘care’—and that speaks to caring for one another and making sure that everyone feels safe,” said Jim Hamilton, Hannaford’s Vice President of Operations and Executive Sponsor of Hannaford’s Diversity and Inclusion Council. “We are proud to have received this recognition from HRC for the ways in which we create safe and welcoming environments for our associates and customers alike. This accomplishment acknowledges the work we do each and every day to celebrate differences and respect each other’s lived experiences.”

According to the 2021 Corporate Equality Index report, in order for Hannaford to be designated a ‘Best Place to Work for LGBTQ equality,’ Hannaford demonstrated that it took “concrete steps to establish and implement comprehensive policies, benefits and practices that ensure greater equity for LGBTQ workers and their families”—focusing on three pillars:

Workforce protections including sexual orientation and gender identity

Inclusive benefits for LGBTQ workers and their families

Supporting an inclusive culture and corporate social responsibility

Hannaford joined HRC’s Business Coalition for the Equality Act, a group of more than 320 employers that support federal legislation that would provide the same protections to LGBTQ people as is provided to other protected groups under the law.

This is the tenth consecutive year that Hannaford received a 100% rating on the HRC’s Corporate Equality Index.