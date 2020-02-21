Interactive Radar

Map Center

Closings and Delays

Traffic

Gynecologist sex assault case reopened in Manhattan

New York News
Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK (NEWS10) — The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office has reopened a case against a gynecologist accused of sexually abusing 19 patients, including the wife of former presidential candidate Andrew Yang.

Dr. Robert Hadden pleaded guilty in 2016 to Criminal Sexual Contact and Forcible Touching. He also gave up his medical license as part of a deal to keep him out of prison.

Since then, dozens of women have come forward with allegations. In January, Evelyn Yang told CNN that Hadden assaulted her in 2012.

Two prosecutors have been assigned to re-examine the case.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play