Guilderland man receives 25-year sentence for child sexual exploitation

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Guilderland man has been sentenced to 25-years in prison after being found guilty of sexually exploiting a child. Blake Spears, 40, had previously admitted to using his phone to video-record himself masturbating while standing over a sleeping child.

Spears also admitted to distributing videos depicting the sexual abuse of other children via a phone messaging application.

Judge Mae A. D’Agostino also sentenced the 40-year-old to 20-years of supervised release following the prison term, and also ordered him to pay $8,000 in restitution to individuals whose abuse was depicted in the images Sears possessed.